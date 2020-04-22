Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
Today’s PMQs is set to be both memorable and boring in equal measures, with Keir Starmer going up against Dominic Raab in the first-ever part-digital question session, with MPs asking questions via video screens installed around the Commons. Because MPs aren’t able to bob in the chamber, a whopping 50 MPs have been pre-emptively selected. Sir Lindsay has scheduled 45 minutes for the session to allow for potential tech mishaps…
The questioners are:
- Alex Stafford (Con)
- David Mundell (Con)
- Peter Bone (Con)
- Lucy Powell (Lab)
- Sally-Ann Hart (Con)
- Barry Gardiner (Lab)
- Nick Fletcher (Con)
- Naz Shah (Lab)
- Matt Vickers (Con)
- Stephen Kinnock (Lab)
- James Sunderland (Con)
- Ruth Cadbury (Con)
- Nicola Richards (Con)
- Ed Davey (LD)
- Fray Jones (Con)
- Liz Saville Roberts (PC)
- Luke Evans (Con)
- Angela Eagle (Lab)
- Cheryl Gillan (Con)
- Fleur Anderson (Con)
- Jonathan Gullis (Con)
- Liz Twist (Lab)
- Jerome Mayhew (Con)
- Jessica Morden (Lab)
- Lucy Allan (Con)
- Jonathan Edwards (PC)
- Simon Baynes (Con)
- Tonia Antoniazzi (Lab)
- Virginia Crosbie (Con)
- Chris Elmore (Lab)
- Gagan Mohindra (Con)
- Stephen Doughty (Lab)
- Sheryl Murray (Con)
- Judith Cummins (Lab)
- Caroline Ansell (Con)
- Lloyd Russel-Moyle (Lab)
- Ranil Jayawardena (Con)
- Barbara Keeley (Lab)
- Giles Watling (Con)
- Wes Streeting (Lab)
- Mark Fletcher (Con)
- Liam Byrne (Lab)