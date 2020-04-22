Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions

Today’s PMQs is set to be both memorable and boring in equal measures, with Keir Starmer going up against Dominic Raab in the first-ever part-digital question session, with MPs asking questions via video screens installed around the Commons. Because MPs aren’t able to bob in the chamber, a whopping 50 MPs have been pre-emptively selected. Sir Lindsay has scheduled 45 minutes for the session to allow for potential tech mishaps…

The questioners are:

  1. Alex Stafford (Con)
  2. David Mundell (Con)
  3. Peter Bone (Con)
  4. Lucy Powell (Lab)
  5. Sally-Ann Hart (Con)
  6. Barry Gardiner (Lab)
  7. Nick Fletcher (Con)
  8. Naz Shah (Lab)
  9. Matt Vickers (Con)
  10. Stephen Kinnock (Lab)
  11. James Sunderland (Con)
  12. Ruth Cadbury (Con)
  13. Nicola Richards (Con)
  14. Ed Davey (LD)
  15. Fray Jones (Con)
  16. Liz Saville Roberts (PC)
  17. Luke Evans (Con)
  18. Angela Eagle (Lab)
  19. Cheryl Gillan (Con)
  20. Fleur Anderson (Con)
  21. Jonathan Gullis (Con)
  22. Liz Twist (Lab)
  23. Jerome Mayhew (Con)
  24. Jessica Morden (Lab)
  25. Lucy Allan (Con)
  26. Jonathan Edwards (PC)
  27. Simon Baynes (Con)
  28. Tonia Antoniazzi (Lab)
  29. Virginia Crosbie (Con)
  30. Chris Elmore (Lab)
  31. Gagan Mohindra (Con)
  32. Stephen Doughty (Lab)
  33. Sheryl Murray (Con)
  34. Judith Cummins (Lab)
  35. Caroline Ansell (Con)
  36. Lloyd Russel-Moyle (Lab)
  37. Ranil Jayawardena (Con)
  38. Barbara Keeley (Lab)
  39. Giles Watling (Con)
  40. Wes Streeting (Lab)
  41. Mark Fletcher (Con)
  42. Liam Byrne (Lab)
