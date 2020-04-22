Public More Likely to Follow Lockdown If Wind Down Strategy Is Known

New polling from Ipsos MORI has found Brits are overwhelmingly more likely to follow the lockdown rules if they can see a pathway out of them. Just 13% disagreed whilst 60% of people agreed with the statement:

I would be more prepared to stay in lockdown for a prolonged period if I knew what the Government’s strategy for ending the lockdown was.

The Government has already prolonged the lockdown for at least another three weeks. Before it was put in place, the Government had been concerned about the durability of the restrictions on people’s liberty. Aas summer approaches and the lockdown drags on, people will inevitably become more restless. The Government knows this has a natural time limit. Fortunately for Number 10, Westminster boffins have been wonking away working out ways out…