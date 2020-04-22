PMQs Background Checks

PMQs was surprisingly entertaining today, with pundits switching from hoping for a snappy soundbite to being completely distracted by MPs’ backgrounds as they video called in from their homes. Guido was no different and brings you his home interior review.

Ian Blackford

PMQs got off to a great start with Ian Blackford, who, despite only showing off his top half, managed to proudly display his balls to the Commons.

Sally-Ann Hart

Sally-Ann undoubtedly won the prize for ‘most Tory interior’, complete with a gilded painting and seemingly a drinks cabinet. Chin-chin…

Barry Gardiner

Trust Barry to set Twitter off. In line with his general persona of Alan Partridge incarnate, Gardiner seemingly Facetimed in from a hotel bedroom. Insert PM Off/Premier Inn joke here…

Nick Fletcher

Nick clinches the award for most outrageous wallpaper, though the cumulative vibe from his outfit and background looked like he’d just ducked out of a wedding in order to ask his question

Stephen Kinnock

Kinnock knew exactly what he was doing. The only MP to stand up and pose to camera. He later revealed he used an iPad, on top of a chest, propped up against a pair of trainers. Top improvising…

Ed Davey

One MP in the chamber was heard saying “interesting artwork” when Sir Ed appeared via Zoom. The only interesting thing about the LibDem’s square acting leader…

Fay Jones

Like a true Tory, Fay showed off a miniature model of the Queen and her corgies in the background. A day too late for birthday celebrations though…

Liz Saville Roberts

Liz showed off her extensive book collection. Guido reckons he can spot a couple of dictionaries above her head which, of course, Liz the Welsh Nationalist needs to help speak the mother tongue, having not moved to Wales until the age of 18.

Any MPs reading might be interested in downloading these Parliament Zoom background mock-ups before their next video-link appearance…