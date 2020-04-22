Brits Favour Economy Over Environment

In new polling that has been specially released on Earth Day, Ipsos MORI has found that the majority of the British public, along with the Indians, Russians, Aussies, and Americans agree with the statement that:

“Government should focus on helping the economy to recover first and foremost, even if that means taking some actions that are bad for the environment.”

Despite the clearly leading question, asking respondents to explicitly back their Government taking “actions that are bad for the environment” rather than more neutral phrasing such as not intervening as much to reduce carbon emissions, the economy still won. The clearly disappointing Earth Day results were buried at the bottom of the press release…

Turns out that despite mass-environmentalist virtue-signalling, people care more about not being poor. Happy Earth Day.