Voters Think Government is Failing to Develop a Lockdown Exit and Recovery Plan

New Survation polling commissioned by the Adam Smith Institute has found an overwhelming 86% of people expressed support for developing an economic recovery and exit plan, compared to just 2% who did not. Tory voters were the most likely to “strongly support” an economic recovery and exit plan (61%), compared to under half of Labour and Liberal Democrat voters (47%)…

In worrying news for the Government, a plurality of people (42%) believe that the there has not been enough done to develop an economic recovery and exit plan compared to those who think the Government has done enough (just 34%).

Labour, on the other hand, will not be pleased that a whopping 72% believe the Government should reduce taxes after the lockdown to try to increase economic growth and jobs, with just 8% disagreeing with reducing taxes, in stark contrast to Annaliese Dodds on Sunday who called for higher taxes to restore the economy. Younger voters aged 18-34, are ten points more likely to “strongly support” lower taxes after the lockdown compared to those over the age of 65…