Sunday Times Journalist’s Inventive Track Record

The Sunday Times dominated the weekend’s debate thanks to their article, “38 Days When Britain Sleepwalked into Disaster“. Aspects of the piece were subsequently torn apart, in particular the accusation that the PM “skipped” five COBRA meetings at the start of the crisis, with medical experts and the Department for Health putting out lengthy rebuttals of the article’s claim. Guido wasn’t surprised the article had holes in, not least because the Sunday Times’ Environment Editor, Jonathan Leake, was one of the authors. Leake’s stories are often full of holes…
One stark mistake in the article was claiming immunologist Peter Openshaw “would have recommended increasing the threat to high”, however Openshaw later tweeted “I wasn’t there so can’t say if I would have dissented if I’d been there to hear the arguments”.
Kind of you, but I wasn't there so can't say if I would have dissented if I'd been there to hear the arguments. I generally think that you accept collective responsibility even if you are absent because you've chosen to be somewhere else. https://t.co/9yPwZeExHw— Peter Openshaw (@p_openshaw) April 19, 2020
Leake has a string of journalist faux pas to his name, and is fondly remembered by a source at DEFRA for the following:
Leake has a promising future as a fiction writer …