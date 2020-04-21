‘Forward Momentum’ Aiming for Factional Success

Guido highlighted Momentum’s split a few weeks ago, with the new factional group ‘Forward Momentum‘ hoping to “refound” and “democratise” its parent group. Since their launch they have clarified that Forward Momentum does not intend to be a long-term endeavour, operating merely as a “movement within a movement” within the Labour Party…

Documents sent out last night claim 1,600 left-wingers have signed up to get involved in the fortnight since their launch; however they set out a need to triple that figure in the next eight weeks if their slate is to “win” the upcoming Momentum National Coordinating Group election. A separate document makes clear the group is not yet sure of what its election platform will be…

Their takeover plans are clearly ambitious to even the most utopian of socialist, so the movement has put in place a ‘backstop’ in case they fail to win, involving the use of Momentum’s petitioning process “to put some key demands to a vote of all the members”. As per usual, rejection at the ballot box will do nothing to deter their zeal…