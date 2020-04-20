IPSA Warn MPs Not to Claim Local Authority Grants for Offices

IPSA is keen to avoid any further negative press after Guido revealed MPs had been awarded a huge Coronavirus boost to their expenses. On Friday they released a bulletin to MPs advising them to decline local authority small business grants they may have been offered in light of the pandemic. Accepting the taxpayer-funded grant is completely unnecessary given IPSA continues to pay out all costs…

The advice strictly tells MPs that if they have received a partial business rate refund from their local authority, the amount must be returned in full to IPSA. Guido wouldn’t put it past some MPs to have considered trying to claim the government handout…