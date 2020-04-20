Global Lockdown Rebellions Rev Up

It isn’t just America that is seeing an anti-lockdown protest movement, as this weekend civilised Germany saw protests erupt against the government’s quarantine policies. Radical protestors from groups on the left and right took to the streets of Berlin to oppose the lockdown. Berlin’s protest movement even has its own newspaper, “Democratic Resistance” that claims to have a circulation of over 20,000…

Elsewhere in the world, tensions are rising:

Rallies across the 50 states of America, with the tacit support of President Trump, label lockdown measures as ‘tyrannical’.

Cities across Brazil saw hundreds of people take to the streets in protest of economic shut down.

Vancouver, Canada a protest slammed the quarantine as “martial law”.

Mumbai, India saw a significant protest of migrant workers against an extension of the lockdown.

Jaffa, Israel saw protestors erupt into the streets in opposition to a lockdown arrest.

Londonderry, Northern Ireland is to see a protest today against the closure of graveyards.

Beitut and Tripoli in Lebanon continue to see anti-Government protests swarming onto the streets, defying lockdown measures.

The lockdowns can’t last forever. Clearly communicated lockdown wind down strategies will prevent unrest growing in countries that are yet to see any…