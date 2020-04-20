Four Way Twitter Melee Over Undisclosed Party Affiliations

After a week of the media continually failing to highlight guest experts’ party affiliations, this morning started off the same, with Sky News failing to inform viewers that Faiza Shaheen was the Labour Party’s Chingford candidate a few months ago. For the first time during the outbreak, an exasperated CCHQ vented their frustration on Twitter, asking Sky why there was no mention of her political CV.

No mention from @SkyNews that Faiza Shaheen is a Labour activist & a Labour General Election candidate in a key target seat in 2019? pic.twitter.com/aHGl4qVolN — CCHQ Press #StayHomeSaveLives (@CCHQPress) April 20, 2020

Adam Boulton waded in with his usual tweeted rebuttal, shortly before Sky News ‘corrected‘ their editorial decision

She was on with Iain Dale previously a Conservative Candidate and Tory staffer. We didn't make a point of that either. We are talking about Now. https://t.co/e54CBtomiR — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) April 20, 2020

It wasn’t long before the two guests themselves waded in, with Faiza arguing Iain Dale’s previous Tory-affiliations weren’t mentioned, and Dale parrying with the fact he stepped away from political activism 10 years ago and has voted for other parties since.

