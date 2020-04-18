Comedy Unleashed: QUARANTINED

London’s free-thinking comedy club, Comedy Unleashed, offered £10,000 for out-of-work stand-up comedians to contribute to a new YouTube show. They got an international response. Comedians from the US and a cartoonist from Austria have joined comedians from across the UK to contribute to the first show. So this is a chance for a lot of new faces to try their luck out their material…

Andy Shaw tells Guido “Live comedy may be dead for now, but free-thinking comedy is alive and well and has been given its own show”. Enjoy…