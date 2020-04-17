McDonnell: If Labour are Found to be Institutionally Antisemitic, “So Be It”

John McDonnell is clearly struggling without his old team of media advisers, as he told Sky News last night that if the Human Rights Commission find the Labour Party to be institutionally Antisemitic, “so be it”. His attitude to the never-ending Labour Party antisemitism saga came as he argued for the leaked 850-page report into Labour antisemitism to be given to the HRC in full, so they can see “warts and all”. You’d need multiple commissions to deal with this many warts…

The call to burden the HRC comes as Labour Staff in the GMB union passed a no-confidence motion in general secretary and chair of the Labour Party Jennie Formby, who put together the report designed to deflect from the Corbynistas, and who is ultimately responsible for the decision which resulted in the names of dozens of victims of antisemitism being put into the public domain. This is going to be a big obstacle to Sir Keir’s goal of ending party factionalism…