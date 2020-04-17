Starmer Takes £197,000 for Leadership Campaign, Claims ‘Hates Selling Himself’

Speaking to the BBC’s Coronavirus Newscast, Sir Keir confessed his hidden hatred of having to sell himself to the Labour membership during the leadership contest, saying he much prefers having to take leadership decisions as leader of the Labour Party. Labour activists might be seeing red flags with Theresa May’s face on right now…

Shy Starmer clearly managed to overcome his timidity with the help of the £175,000 he’s declared that he raised from just three donors, on top of £22,000 in freebies – which included printing (presumably of his campaign poster). Starmer’s confession of modesty will come as a shock to Labour’s 500,000 members, who during the leadership campaign each received a giant poster of Keir Starmer’s beaming face, captioned with the phrase “Integrity, authority, unity”. Not the typical move of a modest man…