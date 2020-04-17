Police Join In Westminster Bridge Covid Clapping Party

Bizarre scenes on Westminster Bridge last night, when police who had previously been only too enthusiastic to remove sunbathers from parks and easter eggs from supermarket baskets, joined in with an apparent impromptu party on Westminster Bridge to clap for carers. Not much social distancing here…

Perhaps they should have taken a leaf out of the morose Shadow Home Secretary’s book, who quietly clapped alone in his doorway, with a facial expression that suggested he was really not a big fan of carers at all. Cheer up, Nick…