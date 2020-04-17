Parliament Moving to Three Day Week

Tory Chief Whip Mark Spencer has told colleagues that the Commons “will only sit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until further notice” in an email to Tory MPs. He adds that “this week we don’t expect colleagues to attend the chamber”. It’s not business as usual…

MPs have also been told that “Due to IT limitations, any UQs and Statements will be restricted and a two hour time limit will be imposed.” Lindsay Hoyle will update the whole house on “arrangements for future proceedings” at 2:30pm on Tuesday…