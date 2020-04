A month ago today, Guido covered some light-hearted polling from YouGov which found only 3% of Brits planned on passing the time during self-isolation by bonking. Four weeks on and Ipsos MORI went back to the isolated public to ask them the same question and found in fact 8% of the public are getting more sex. More than twice as much sex as people were expecting before the lockdown…

Guido expects the top response – ‘More time with children’ – was given more begrudgingly than other options…