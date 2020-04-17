BBC’s Nurse “Worried About PPE” is Left-Wing Activist

Mark Boothroyd was on BBC News last night expressing his concern about PPE shortages. Articulate and damning. A little too articulate and damning for a Guido co-conspirator who did a quick online search and quickly found what the BBC producer must have overlooked. Mark Boothroyd, who was introduced as an A & E nurse is, imagine our surprise, a Unite union activist, a committed socialist who supports the Labour Party, anti-Brexit, anti-Israel, anti-Zionist and in his own words “fights the Tories hard”. When his hospital gets another army-organised delivery of PPE it will put him in a bit of a quandary – he describes them as “imperialist forces”…