BBC News GP is Standing as Labour Candidate

This afternoon BBC news has yet again provided no political context to their audience about the background of the activist/expert they are interviewing. The only introduction they gave to their expert doctor this afternoon was:

“Dr Paul Williams is a former MP and joins me from the clinic in Stockport in which he is now working”

The BBC came so close to identifying his allegiances, yet again failed to mention that not only was he a Labour MP, he is currently the Labour candidate campaigning to become a Police and Crime Commissioner. He, and this must have been a shock for the BBC producer, promptly proceeded to attack the Government for falling ‘woefully short’…



An exasperated Tory source tells Guido that “Broadcasters have a responsibility to their audiences to highlight when guests have a clear political bias.” They are monitoring the output closely…

