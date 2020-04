Lee Mason, former Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and a Tory Councillor has been suspended from the party after a picture of buns he baked – adorned with a (wrong way round) swastika, a penis, and the word ‘sex’ – were leaked to the local press. The buns, presumably a joke, were baked a week before the Jewish community observes Yom HaShoah, remembering the six million Jews who were murdered in the holocaust. What was he thinking?