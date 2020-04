In the daily Downing Street Press Conference, Raab announced the “current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks”. Buckle down everyone…

The First Secretary of State also outlined the Government’s 5 tests that need to be met before the current restrictions can be changed:

NHS can cope across the UK Sustained fall in daily death rates Rate of infection decreasing Supply of testing and PPE able to meet demand No risk of a 2nd peak

Quite a high bar…