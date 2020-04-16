Hancock Gets Shirty With Robinson

Matt Hancock’s interview this morning on the Today Programme got feisty when he was being pressed on what the Government was considering as routes out of the lockdown. After Hancock was asked by Nick Robinson “whether and when you tell us how you might ease [the lockdown] even if you don’t exit from it”, multiple times, Hancock got uncharacteristically shirty:

“How we communicate as a government, as ministers, has a direct impact on the amount of cases we have, and therefore the amount of people who die. A direct impact… Let me please, let me finish the… answer!”

Hancock was adamant that he will refuse to answer questions on the next stage as that would dilute the Government’s messaging. Guido’s not convinced that line will or should hold. When it comes to Robinson’s earlier question “do you think I should stop asking questions about this?”, the answer seems to be an emphatic yes…