Britain’s Biggest Social Distancing Hypocrite is Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan was retrospectively incensed earlier this week that the Government allowed the Cheltenham festival to go ahead. The GMB presenter dressed down DWP Secretary Therese Coffey saying:
“We [the Government] were sending hundreds of thousands of people out to the Cheltenham Festival, out to football matches, and out to pop concerts. That’s why we’re so badly prepared because we spent weeks refusing to accept the severity of this crisis. Your plan didn’t work.”
What Piers didn’t mention is that he was one of those thousands who went to football matches and events throughout the period for which he is criticising the Government.
In the middle of the Cheltenham Festival when he is criticising the Government for allowing it to go ahead, Piers was busily ignoring and joking about the social distancing rules. In one selfie he even joked that “My fans don’t seem to have got the social distancing memo…” Those in glass crowds…