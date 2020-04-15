Welsh Government’s Coronavirus Cock Up

The First Minister of Wales has had to apologise after thousands of shielding letters were sent to the wrong address in a monumental administrative cock up. 13,000 letters from the chief medical officer designed to be sent to the people most vulnerable to coronavirus were sent to the wrong addresses. Welsh Health Minister and Labour AM Vaughan Gething has admitted the letters have to be re-sent, and a spokesman for the Welsh Government has said it “sincerely apologise[es]” for the shambles. Imagine the furore if this had happened in England…

This isn’t the first time Welsh Labour have messed up deliveries, having only last year sent campaign literature written in Welsh to the Scottish Highlands. At least they were in the right country this time…