UK Public Adhering to Lockdown Despite Looser Restrictions Than Other Countries

Despite a less strict lockdown-enforcement policy, the UK is doing comparatively well at sticking to rules, with analysis by the Financial Times showing the UK’s compliance to be better than America, Germany and Austria.

The only area in the UK that has not seen a sharp drop in footfall is parks and green spaces, where activity has reduced by just 30%. Understandably, people are more likely to go to a park for their one state sanctioned exercise of the day than anywhere else. Still showing people are overwhelmingly following the guidelines…

This afternoon the National Police Chiefs’ Council revealed that just 3,203 fines have been handed out in England. This compares to Spain’s police having imposed a staggering total of 650,000 fines despite the country having a significantly smaller population than England. The UK seems to be proving that it doesn’t need the harsh measures of the continent (German fines can go as high as €25,000) to squash the sombrero…