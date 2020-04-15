Quiz Cheat Wants to Cheat British Voters

ITV’s new docu-drama ‘Quiz’ has taken lockdown Britain by storm, depicting the 2001 scandal of Charles and Diana Ingram cheating their way to the ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Jackpot. The original cheat, Charles, described the hit show as “terrifyingly accurate” via his Twitter account, though by doing so also highlighted his new-found political beliefs as a #FBPE remainer, calling on Britain to #RejoinEU. Guido would have thought Deal or No Deal would be Charles’ preferred TV game show…

The cheat’s Twitter feed is awash with the usual cohort of remainers, including A.C. Grayling, Alastair Campbell and Carole Cadwalladr. Presumably for a remainer, the quiz contestant chose the ‘ask the audience’ lifeline, only to ask them again when they gave him the wrong answer…

Ingram’s social media bio now describes him as a Labour supporter, “proud remainer” and – oddly for someone who attempted to defraud a game show of £1 million – “wanting a fairer world.” Ingram may have hoped for a 50:50 lifeline, unfortunately the public delivered 52:48…