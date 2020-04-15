Frost and Barnier Agree UK-EU FTA Timetable

Post-Brexit negotiations are continuing at pace with David Frost and Michel Barnier conducting a “constructive” video call this afternoon, where they agreed three new week-long rounds of negotiations for the UK’s new FTA with the EU.

The rounds, which will take place via videoconference, have been agreed for the weeks commencing:

20 April

11 May

1 June

After which there will be a “High Level meeting” to take stock of the progress made. The UK is sticking steadfastly to its December deadline…

UPDATE: And here’s the video call in action: