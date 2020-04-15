Cameron Makes It Impossible to Follow His Money

Guido spotted some shenanigans going on at The Office of David Cameron this morning. He has re-registered the limited company as an unlimited company. Unlimited companies are rarely used because they have unlimited liability which defeats the main objective for anyone setting up a limited company, which Cameron did in 2016 immediately after quitting as PM. The former PM who championed transparency in office can only be doing this for one reason, to remove the requirement to file public accounts…

To be sure he won’t have enjoyed the coverage of the £836,000 profit he banked in 2019 from media and speaking appearances. He’s been well advised, unlike Tony Blair he didn’t go down the controversial offshore route and will therefore pay UK taxes in full on his earnings. We just won’t be able to follow the money he pockets now he is in the very private sector…