‘Top Scientist’ Attacking Government is Passionate Corbynista

This morning The Mirror bagged an interview with ‘top scientist’ Professor Helen Ward, who – to the paper’s inevitable delight – did not hold back in slamming the Government’s Coronavirus response, saying “It’s very sad that so many people have died, and so many more are desperately ill because politicians refused to listen to advice… There will be a reckoning, and it will not be forgiving.” and that the current situation is a “result of ten years of cuts to the Health Service, a lack of investment and a lack of preparedness.” A Labour backing paper finding a ‘top’ doctor who will pin the blame on the Tories, a true marriage of convenience…

What The Mirror failed to flag to readers was Professor Helen’s long history of Tory hatred, Corbyn support and even promoting Ken Loach films on the former Labour Leader, which might help illuminate where her criticisms come from. Guido did some academic research of his own…

Guido always welcomes expert advice, though not when the intent is to attack the government from a place of partisan bias, rather than field expertise…