Sturgeon Propagates Anti-English PPE Conspiracy

Speaking at her daily briefing today, Scotland’s First Minister fanned the flames of nationalist conspiracy that England was being prioritised above Scotland for distribution of PPE material. The First Minister, while not explicitly saying she believes the conspiracy, said:

“If care homes’ usual supplies are affected in this way, then as well as that being completely unacceptable in itself it will of course increase pressure on our national stockpile and that would be a source of real worry for us. It’s not an exaggeration to say we are extremely concerned about these reports.”

That is of course despite her own government’s Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch describing the claims as rubbish on Good Morning Scotland this morning:

“We have looked into it and we think it’s rubbish.”

Was Sturgeon just badly briefed or is she deliberately making mischief?..