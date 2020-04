Corbyn claims to the New Statesman that but for the PLP coup attempt he could have won…

“We were within a whisker of winning that general election. And had the party been more united than we had been in 2016, I’m absolutely confident we could have won that general election, because it was all absolutely going our way and our manifesto was very much in tune with the way people were feeling.”

So why did they lose in 2019 with a Corbynite manifesto and Corbyn chosen Shadow Cabinet?