Media Confidence Meltdown

The Coronavirus crisis has driven gains in confidence in almost all UK institutions, except for one. A new survey from Kekst CNC (which tracks public opinion in the UK, USA, Germany and Sweden) has found the British public has increased confidence in Government, the health service, food retailers, and even financial services. The media, however, is the only institution polled in the UK that saw a drop in confidence – people are losing confidence in the likes of Peston and Piers even whilst they are gaining viewers. The joint-largest drop of all four countries…