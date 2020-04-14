Former Momentum Staffer Behind Labour’s Leaked Report

Sir Keir Starmer and the Information Commissioner should begin their investigations into the leaking of the internal report into Labour’s handling of antisemitism by asking questions of the author named in the report’s metadata. The document’s meta information reveals it was created on 29 March, 2020 by Harry Hayball, a staffer in Labour’s Governance and Legal Unit and former Head of Digital Communications at Momentum. Investigators will note the circumstantial, though not conclusive evidence, that the document was first shared around Momentum’s WhatsApp groups*…

The report, which miraculously absolves Corbyn from the antisemitism crisis and heaps blame on those opposed to his leadership, looks to Guido to be a pretty blatant last ditch attempt to carve a legacy narrative of betrayal by Labour HQ and the PLP for Corbyn. Written in the dying days of Corbyn’s time at the helm of the party, it’s almost as if it was designed to be leaked…

*Yes, we’re still in there.

UPDATE: This screenshot of a text between Hayball and Jeremy Corbyn, where the Labour Leader heaps praise on Hayball’s video work with Momentum, just happens to have made it into the report. Guido wonders why the author would want gushing praise for his work in there…