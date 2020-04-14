Corbyn’s National Hemp Service Ships First Orders

Tommy Corbyn’s surprisingly capitalist venture, the National Hemp Service (NHS), has started shipping orders today – after a rocky start. Corbyn’s youngest son’s business reportedly went into liquidation last year owing £100,000 and leaving investors out of pocket. This morning, however, Corbyn’s “all-hemp shop” began to ship all manner of cannabis related products. After the year he’s had Guido can think of one shouty recently retired gentleman who might need the calming benefits of his son’s business…