Boris Prosecutor’s Crank Hypocrisy

Guido readers may fondly remember Marcus J. Ball, the slimy attention seeker who last year made a big show of trying to take Boris Johnson to court for ‘lying’ during the EU referendum. His case was not only torn to shreds by the High Court, it also concluded that £350 million is an acceptable gross figure for Britain’s weekly EU bill…

Ball has now thrust himself back into the public eye, declaring on Twitter that because Boris is a “known liar” (something the British court system clearly disagrees with), he had no choice but to send an FoI request to St Thomas’s hospital to find out whether Boris and the medical professionals who treated him were telling the truth about his serious case of coronavirus:

I have sent an FOI request to St Thomas’s NHS Trust requesting confirmation/proof that @BorisJohnson wasn’t lying about being admitted there or the severity of his condition.



The PR timing is just too perfect. I fear that he may be dodging responsibility by becoming a victim. — Marcus J Ball #StopLyingInPolitics (@MarcusJBall) April 14, 2020

Legal expert Marcus thinks medical records are FoI-able…

Beyond the distasteful crankery, Guido was particularly surprised to see Ball willing to add unnecessary work to the NHS’s to-do list, especially given last month Marcus closed his ‘Stop Lying in Politics’ crowdfunder on the basis “it is simply not practical to launch legal actions at this point. The courts are not functioning at full capacity and there is a great deal of uncertainty. It is not the appropriate time.”

Ball is happy to use the excuse when it allows him to scarper with over £50,000 he creamed from gullible Remainers, and conveniently forgets his concerns in order to attack a recovering PM…