Professor John Ashton’s Furious Response to Viewers Being Told About Hard Left Views

Guido has long taken it upon himself to call out broadcasters for having ‘experts’ appear, while failing to inform viewers of any party political biases they may have. Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, Professor John Ashton has been pushed to the fore and Guido’s taken it upon himself to detail the prof’s long history of radical leftism, including his self-professed 53 year’s of Labour Party membership.

Sky News must have recently changed their policy – for the better – introducing Ashton this morning as “the former president of the faculty of public health, Professor John Ashton; we should also say he’s also been a member of the Labour Party at various points”.

Ashton clearly hated this, blasting back “where did that stuff come about from the Labour Party, I am not a member of the Labour Party… I have not been in the Labour Party for over a year I don’t know where that’s come from… please don’t politicise this.” In line with academic research principles, Guido’s cites Ashton’s own Twitter account as the source of this information…