Hyper-Factional Leaked Report Blames Hyper-Factionalism for AntiSemitism Failures

Labour activists really got into the true meaning of Easter this weekend, spending days arguing over their historic mistreatment of Jewish people. Left-wingers are sharing a leaked internal report produced at the fag end of the Corbyn era – by Corbynistas – to prove that they were wronged by the moderate senior management team at Labour HQ. This is undoubtedly true and that makes it even funnier. We have a copy and unfortunately we’re holding back on publishing it in full for now because we think a lot of names should probably, in all fairness, be redacted. Having skim read it – 851 pages – Guido can confirm it is both an hilarious and tragic score settling opus.

Starmer has announced an “independent inquiry” into the hyper-factional internal inquiry document:

“We have seen a copy of an apparently internal report about the work of the Labour Party’s Governance and Legal Unit in relation to antisemitism. The content and the release of the report into the public domain raise a number of matters of serious concern. We will therefore commission an urgent independent investigation into this matter. This investigation will be instructed to look at three areas. First, the background and circumstances in which the report was commissioned and the process involved. Second, the contents and wider culture and practices referred to in the report. Third, the circumstances in which the report was put into the public domain. We have also asked for immediate sight of any legal advice the Labour Party has already received about the report. In the meantime, we ask everyone concerned to refrain from drawing conclusions before the investigation is complete and we will be asking the General Secretary to put measures in place to protect the welfare of party members and party staff who are concerned or affected by this report.”

Some of the thousands of quoted emails and WhatsApp messages are hilarious. Guido is glad to see the moderates are as contemptuous of the Trots as proper right-wingers.