Cadwalladr Conspiracy Plot Twist

Yesterday Carole Cadwalladr praised an Observer report that revealed that Palantir, the US big data firm founded by the right-wing, Trump-backing Facebook billionaire Peter Thiel, is working with Faculty, a British AI startup, to consolidate government databases and help the government respond to the pandemic. Carole detected the sinister hand of Dominic Cummings using data and the NHS to, well, help track the pandemic.

However it turns out that GMG, the Observer’s parent holding company and sole shareholder in GMG Ventures is an investor in Faculty. Guido has done a Carole style organogram to explain the links. Join the dots people!

Carole is being paid by the same people who put Trump in the White House, won Brexit and were the first investors in Facebook! Please send all journalism prizes to the usual address…