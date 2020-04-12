Starmer Stumped Over Parliament Demand

Some wind was taken out of Sir Keir Starmer’s sails this morning as Sophy Ridge revealed to him that his demand for Parliament to re-open was actually already going ahead. Jacob Rees-Mogg had confirmed that Parliament will re-open on 21 April. Starmer quickly pivoted to demanding urgent talks with regards to how, not whether it will sit…

Perhaps he would be better off with a briefing from Parliament’s digital, broadcasting and procedural experts who are already drawing up plans to conduct business digitally…