Boris Discharged From Hospital

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.
“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.
“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”
He has risen on Easter Sunday…
UPDATE: Carrie Tweets –
I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you. 🌈
There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.
Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.