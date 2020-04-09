Wonks Propose Age-Based Lockdown Exit Strategy

Academics from the Centre for Competitive Advantage in the Global Economy at Warwick University have released a paper suggesting one way to begin ending the lockdown – by releasing the 4.2 million people age 20-30 who do not live with their parents…

The paper, which laments the fact that “no clear exit strategy currently exists“, notes that the cohort overwhelmingly works in the private rather than the public sector and as a cohort is likely to be hit harder by the shutdown by other age groups. Similarly the group has the advantage of generally being less affected by the virus. The idea is pitched as the best way to save the economy without damaging people’s health. Are we about to see a ramping up of the sale of fake IDs… for people in their 30s?