Starmer Announces Full Shadow Cabinet

Read in full:

Leader: Keir Starmer

PPS: Carolyn Harris

 

Deputy Leader, National Campaign Co-ordinator, Party Chair and Shadow First Secretary of State: Angela Rayner

 

Treasury

Shadow Chancellor: Anneliese Dodds

Shadow Chief Secretary: Bridget Phillipson

Ministers:

  • Dan Carden (Financial Secretary)
  • Pat McFadden (Economic Secretary)
  • Wes Streeting (Exchequer Secretary)

Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Shadow Foreign Secretary: Lisa Nandy

Ministers:

  • Wayne David (Middle East and North Africa)
  • Stephen Doughty (Africa – joint with DFID)
  • Stephen Kinnock (Asia and Pacific)
  • Catherine West (Europe & Americas)

Home Office

Shadow Home Secretary: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Ministers:

  • Bambos Charalambous (Crime reduction and courts)
  • Sarah Jones (Policing and the Fire Service)
  • Holly Lynch (Immigration)
  • Conor McGinn (Security)
  • Jess Phillips (Domestic Violence and Safeguarding)

Cabinet Office

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Rachel Reeves

Young People and Voter Engagement: Cat Smith

Ministers:

  • Paul Blomfield (Brexit and EU negotiations, joint with Int Trade)
  • Helen Hayes (Cabinet Office)

Ministry of Justice

Shadow Justice Secretary: David Lammy

Ministers:

  • Lyn Brown (Prisons and Probation)
  • Alex Cunningham (Courts and sentencing)
  • Peter Kyle (Victims and Youth Justice)
  • Karl Turner (Legal Aid)

Ministry of Defence

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey

Ministers:

  • Sharon Hodgson (Veterans)
  • Stephen Morgan (Armed Forces)
  • Khalid Mahmood (Procurement)

Health and Social Care

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth

Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan

Ministers:

  • Liz Kendall (Social Care)
  • Justin Madders (Public Health and prevention)
  • Alex Norris (Public Health and patient safety)

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS: Ed Miliband

Ministers:

  • Chi Onwurah (Science, Research & Digital – joint with DCMS)
  • Matthew Pennycook (Climate change)
  • Lucy Powell (Business and Consumers)
  • Alan Whitehead (Green New Deal and Energy)

Work and Pensions

Shadow Secretary of State for Work & Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds

Ministers:

  • Jack Dromey (Pensions)
  • Vicky Foxcroft (Disability)
  • Kate Green (Child Poverty Strategy)
  • Seema Malhotra (Employment)

International Trade

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry

Ministers:

  • Paul Blomfield (Joint with CDL)
  • Bill Esterson
  • Gareth Thomas

Education

Shadow Education Secretary: Rebecca Long Bailey

Ministers:

  • Margaret Greenwood (Schools)
  • Emma Hardy (FE & Universities)
  • Toby Perkins (Apprenticeships & life-long learning)
  • Tulip Siddiq (Children & Early Years)

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)

Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS: Jo Stevens

Ministers:

  • Tracy Brabin (Cultural Industries)
  • Rachel Maskell (Voluntary Sector & Charities)
  • Chris Matheson (Media)
  • Alison McGovern (Sport)
  • Chi Onwurah (Digital, joint with BEIS)
  • Alex Sobel (Tourism & Heritage)

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)

Shadow DEFRA Secretary: Luke Pollard

Ministers:

  • Steph Peacock (Flooding)
  • Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Natural Environment & Air Quality)
  • Daniel Zeichner (Food, Farming and Fisheries)

Communities and Local Government (CLG)

Shadow CLG Secretary: Steve Reed

Shadow Housing Secretary: Thangam Debbonaire

Ministers:

  • Mike Amesbury (Housing and Planning)
  • Janet Daby (Faiths)
  • Kate Hollern (Local Government)
  • Naz Shah (Community Cohesion)

Transport

Shadow Transport Secretary: Jim McMahon

Ministers:

  • Tan Dhesi (Railways)
  • Mike Kane (Regional Transport)
  • Kerry McCarthy (Green transport and aviation)
  • Matt Rodda (Buses)

International Development (DfID)

Shadow DfID Secretary: Preet Gill

Ministers:

  • Stephen Doughty (Joint with FCO)
  • Anna McMorrin
  • Yasmin Qureshi

Northern Ireland

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim): Louise Haigh

Ministers: Karin Smyth

Wales

Shadow Wales Secretary: Nia Griffith

Ministers: Gerald Jones

Scotland

Shadow Scotland Secretary: Ian Murray

Ministers: Chris Elmore (joint with whips office)

Women & Equalities

Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary: Marsha de Cordova

Ministers: Gill Furness

Employment Rights and Protections

Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary: Andy McDonald

Ministers: Imran Hussain

Leader of the House of Commons

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Valerie Vaz

Deputy Leader of the House of Commons: Afzal Khan

House of Lords:

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness Smith

Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip: Lord McAvoy

Attorney General: Lord Falconer

Solicitor General: Ellie Reeves

Whips Office

Chief Whip: Nick Brown

Deputy Chief Whip: Alan Campbell

Pairing Whip: Mark Tami

Senior Whip: Jessica Morden

