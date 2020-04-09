Starmer Announces Full Shadow Cabinet

Read in full:
Leader: Keir Starmer
PPS: Carolyn Harris
Deputy Leader, National Campaign Co-ordinator, Party Chair and Shadow First Secretary of State: Angela Rayner
Treasury
Shadow Chancellor: Anneliese Dodds
Shadow Chief Secretary: Bridget Phillipson
Ministers:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Shadow Foreign Secretary: Lisa Nandy
Ministers:
Home Office
Shadow Home Secretary: Nick Thomas-Symonds
Ministers:
Cabinet Office
Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Rachel Reeves
Young People and Voter Engagement: Cat Smith
Ministers:
Ministry of Justice
Shadow Justice Secretary: David Lammy
Ministers:
Ministry of Defence
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey
Ministers:
Health and Social Care
Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth
Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan
Ministers:
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Shadow Secretary of State for BEIS: Ed Miliband
Ministers:
Work and Pensions
Shadow Secretary of State for Work & Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds
Ministers:
International Trade
Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry
Ministers:
Education
Shadow Education Secretary: Rebecca Long Bailey
Ministers:
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)
Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS: Jo Stevens
Ministers:
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA)
Shadow DEFRA Secretary: Luke Pollard
Ministers:
Communities and Local Government (CLG)
Shadow CLG Secretary: Steve Reed
Shadow Housing Secretary: Thangam Debbonaire
Ministers:
Transport
Shadow Transport Secretary: Jim McMahon
Ministers:
International Development (DfID)
Shadow DfID Secretary: Preet Gill
Ministers:
Northern Ireland
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim): Louise Haigh
Ministers: Karin Smyth
Wales
Shadow Wales Secretary: Nia Griffith
Ministers: Gerald Jones
Scotland
Shadow Scotland Secretary: Ian Murray
Ministers: Chris Elmore (joint with whips office)
Women & Equalities
Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary: Marsha de Cordova
Ministers: Gill Furness
Employment Rights and Protections
Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary: Andy McDonald
Ministers: Imran Hussain
Leader of the House of Commons
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Valerie Vaz
Deputy Leader of the House of Commons: Afzal Khan
House of Lords:
Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness Smith
Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip: Lord McAvoy
Attorney General: Lord Falconer
Solicitor General: Ellie Reeves
Whips Office
Chief Whip: Nick Brown
Deputy Chief Whip: Alan Campbell
Pairing Whip: Mark Tami
Senior Whip: Jessica Morden