Labour Councillor Thinks Boris’s ICU Stay is a “Publicity Stunt”

Guido’s already seen one Labour councillor be kicked out of the party for saying Boris “deserves this” after the Prime Minister was rushed to intensive care on Monday night. Labour HQ might, therefore, be equally interested in looking over the Facebook account of Leeds councillor Julie Heselwood.

In response to a post by TV and radio presenter Ryan Swain, Cllr. Heselwood wrote

“It’s a publicity stunt-they we’re [sic] doing badly being criticised for their handling of this, next thing he’s in hospital in ICU-a publicity stunt fir [sic] sympathy and to change the narrative. Don’t fall for it”

When someone called Jools out, Labour’s councillor doubled down, saying

“I just understand politics-abd I’m out there in the community I represent”

Conspiracy theorist Julie might want to question why NHS staff would sacrifice a bed in an IC unit just to help government propaganda. Unless the doctors and nurses are in on the conspiracy too…