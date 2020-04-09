Councillor Sacked from Paralegal Job over ‘PM Deserves This’ Comments

Guido’s already covered Councillor Sheila Oakes’s suspension by the Labour Party after her remarks that the PM “deserves this” following his admission to intensive care. Given Oakes was elected, however, she remains in post – albeit without the Labour whip. There has now finally been a concrete repercussion for Sheila in the form of being sacked from her paralegal job by employer VHS Fletchers Solicitors.

A statement put out by the firm says:

“As you may be aware, on Monday evening Sheila Oakes, a paralegal at our Ilkeston office and also Mayor of Heanor posted deeply offensive remarks relating to the Prime Minister’s current state of health on Facebook […] We can confirm that as of now Ms Oakes is no longer employed by this firm in any capacity. We have no knowledge of what her intentions are in relation to her political career. We have previously stressed that her views are not shared by the partners or any other members of staff. To wish illness upon anyone must be abhorrent to all right thinking members of the public.”

Guido still has questions for the firm as to why their statement describes Sheila as merely “paralegal“, when their recently-removed biography of Mrs Oakes states she had been “called to the bar” – which implied (falsely, we checked) that she was a barrister. Oh what a tangled web she weaved…



Oakes’s retribution doesn’t end there, with a Change.org petition to get her sacked as town mayor surpassing 6,300 signatures.

A number approaching 40% the population of her town…