Corona Crisis Popularity Polling: Rishi Dips, Lobby Plummets

Rishi’s recently sky high ratings have come back down to earth with the latest opinion poll released yesterday showing that between the 23rd March and 2nd April his ‘don’t know’ rating shot up from 29% to 37%. Sorry Sunak, politics is a fickle game…

As a result of the increase in don’t knows, his overall approval rating has dropped from net 49% to 35%. Still pretty extraordinary for a chancellor in the midst of what will be the worst economic downturn in living memory. He’s had far from the worst fall in approval throughout the crisis; with Times polling showing the public feel much more negatively about journalists because of their response to the pandemic – second only to China’s unpopularity.

Polling, as so often is the case, not showing anything that wasn’t blatantly obvious…