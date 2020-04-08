UK-EU Trade Talks Stumble On

Despite the gargantuan setback of Coronavirus, the Government is pushing ahead with trade talks with the EU. Chief negotiator David Frost released a statement yesterday explaining that there have been “a series of conference calls” and a new timetable for discussions in April and May should be agreed next week. Both Barnier and Frost are back hard at work after contracting the virus…

“I want to reassure everyone that UK-EU contacts have been continuing in these difficult times. We have remained in touch throughout, both sides have exchanged legal texts, and last week we had a series of conference calls to explore & clarify technicalities. The UK side will share further legal texts with the EU Commission shortly. I and Michel Barnier will speak next week and we aim to reach agreement on a timetable for the discussions needed in April and May. Further details will follow then.”

The Government is keen to stress it is sticking by the end-of-the-year transition deadline, despite the thoughts of many of its own MPs. They’re looking increasingly optimistic…