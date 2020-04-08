Prime Ministerial Line of Succession

Number 10 has revealed that should First Secretary of State Dominic Raab become incapacitated, Chancellor Rishi Sunak would take his place. Should the same happen to Rishi, the each Cabinet position is lined up in order of seniority. Guido brings you the list…

First Secretary of State, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak Home Secretary Priti Patel Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove Justice Secretary Robert Buckland Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Health Secretary Matt Hancock Business Secretary Alok Sharma Trade Secretary Liz Truss Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey Education Secretary Gavin Williamson DEFRA Secretary George Eustice Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick Transport Secretary Grant Shaps Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis Scottish Secretary Alister Jack Welsh Secretary Simon Hart Leader of the Lords Baroness Evans Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Development Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan Tory Party Chair Amanda Milling

And ultimately, the Queen who has a longer line of successors than just about anyone else, can of course appoint a new Prime Minister whenever she wants. Game of thrones fan Michael Gove will surely struggle to tolerate being three coughs away from power for long…