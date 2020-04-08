Momentum Splits, Splinter Group Calls for Unity

Immediately after the election of Labour’s new leader, Momentum immediately rolled up their sleeves, got straight to business and took the fight to Keir Starmer, tweeting “In this new era Momentum will play a new role. We’ll hold Keir to account and make sure he keeps his promises”. The Conservative Research Department can step down, Momentum have got this…

Saying the lefts feels “despondent and demoralised” after losing the general and Labour leadership elections, today the almost inevitable happened and a Momentum splinter group has launched, calling themselves “Forward Momentum” with the aim of “refounding”, “democratising” and organising a “united response to the [Coronavirus] crisis”. Nothing helps organise a united response more than splitting your movement…

Forward Momentum has called for more of the national body’s resources to be made available for political education – which, given the new organisers describe the current government as “extreme right-wing”, sounds like they’re in desperate need of. They’re complaining that Lansman’s Momentum is a too London-centric clique. It’s like the People’s Front of Judea complaining the Judean People’s Front isn’t people-oriented enough…