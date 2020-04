A cleaning company van has now arrived at Number 10 Downing Street.



📸: Tolga Akmen/ AFP pic.twitter.com/NE7PhAb7yq — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) April 8, 2020

Not a moment too soon, Downing Street has finally hired a cleaning company to scrub down one of Britain’s Coronavirus hotspots. Only a fortnight too late – organised with all the efficiency of the civil service machine…