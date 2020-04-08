Brown Calls for Global Governance, Blair Doing Media, Cameron Showing Off Tan, Major Only Ex-PM Not to Wish Boris Well

Since leaving office, Gordon Brown did a better job of keeping his head down than his predecessor, generally only popping up during major disputes such as the Scottish and EU referendums. It appears he’s now trying to use Coronavirus to confirm his elder statesman status, taking a lead in urging world leaders to both create what the Guardian headlines as an ominous-sounding ‘global government‘ and calls to create a $193 billion fund to tackle the pandemic. Fortunately so far it doesn’t seem like anyone is listening…

His rally for a multi-billion dollar economic rescue package was supported by fellow former PMs Blair and Major. Whilst Major took the time out to back Brown’s initiative, he’s been noticeably silent on another issue. Wishing Boris well in his recovery…

Over the last couple of days we have seen well-wishes from almost every living former Prime Minister:

Theresa May

David Cameron

Gordon Brown

Tony Blair

However, one living PM has not said a word – John Major. It is known Major resents Boris for winning the Brexit referendum, though even Tony Blair managed to put political difference aside to wish the PM well. Not Major’s finest hour…